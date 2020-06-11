Coronavirus: Malawi registers 10 new recoveries, 26 new cases

Malawi has registered 26 new Coronavirus cases as well as 10 new recoveries.

The new cases have taken the number of cases to 481 while the new recoveries have brought the number of recoveries to 65. There have been four deaths.

Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce Dr. John Phuka said in a statement today that the nine of the new cases were identified at Kamuzu International Airport as they were returning from Kuwait.

Out of these nine, six are residents of Lilongwe, two are from Blantyre and one is from Mzuzu.

“Lilongwe has registered five new cases, of which four are contacts of two different confirmed cases and one is still being investigated to establish the source of infection.

“Blantyre has also registered five more cases, two are health care workers, one is a contact to a confirmed case and two are still being investigated,” he said.

Four of the 26 new cases are from Salima and are all associated with travel. Mzuzu, Thyolo and Zomba have registered one new case each.

Out of the 481 cases in Malawi, 382 are imported infections and 86 are locally transmitted while 13 are still under investigation.

Phuka also noted that some cases are consistently testing positive after 14 days of diagnosis hence are being monitored closely.