Tonse Alliance of Vagabonds – Mbakuwaku President hits Chakwera and Chilima

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) president Peter Kuwani says the Tonse Alliance is a collection of political vagabonds which has fraudulent candidates hence his party cannot join the alliance.

According to Kuwani, the alliance – which is led by Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima as presidential candidate and runningmate respectively – has been pestering his party to join them and he has said “no” on numerous occasions.

“We shall never dine with political chameleons and sharing the dancing floor with political vagaries is merely a wishful thinking,” said Kuwani.

He added that MMD’s political agenda and that of the Tonse Alliance shows that the two entities cannot join forces.

“MMD’s agenda is to smash a cartel of politicians who have been thriving on the country’s limited resources and unearth hidden treasures in form of business and employment opportunities for the marginalized society,” he said.

Kuwani also claimed that MMD is the only party that has fielded eligible candidate for the 2020 and he described the other candidates in the elections as fraudulent.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections and ordered that only presidential candidates who participated in the nullified polls should participate in the fresh presidential elections.

Chilima, Chakwera, President Peter Mutharika and United Democratic Front leader Atupele Muluzi were presidential candidates in the 2019 elections. However, for the 2020 elections, Chilima is Chakwera’s runningmate while Muluzi is Mutharika’s runningmate.

Kuwani, however, has maintained his runningmate hence his argument that he is the only eligible candidate.

Dean of Law at University of Malawi, Sunduzwayo Madise, said last month that runningmate are not candidates thus the alliances’ candidates are eligible.