Public officer without integrity is threat to democracy – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on Tuesday advised new commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to be loyal to the Constitution and told them that a public officer without integrity is a threat to democracy.

Nyirenda made the remarks Tuesday when six commissioners of the MEC and chairperson Chifundo Kachale were sworn in at the High Court in Blantyre.

Nyirenda warned the commissioners to avoid advancing the interests of individuals saying their ultimate responsibility is to safeguard the political will of Malawian voters.

“Your loyalty is to the constitution, state and public interest and not specific individual. The Constitution will remain your roadmap and electoral laws will be your working tools,” he said.

MEC chairperson Kachale said the commissioners would like to do what is good for this nation.

He noted that the management of elections is important in the political and governance system.

“And we will do that in a manner that the people of Malawi will respect the outcomes,” he said.

The six commissioners are Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Dr Jean Mathanga, Ms Linda Kunje, Dr Anthony Mukumbwa and Mrs Olivia Liwewe.

Mutharika appointed them on Sunday and their immediate task is to manage the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.