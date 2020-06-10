Man gets 78 months in jail for burglary

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s court on Monday sentenced 22-year-old Samuel Kalumbu to six-and-a-half years in prison hard labour for burglary and theft.

Mangochi Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Skeva Munyapa, told the court that on the night of May 31, 2020 Kalumbu broke into a house of a teacher and stole property such as three cellphones, pieces of Zitenje, cellphone chargers and memory sticks.

Investigations revealed that on the night of April 24, 2020 Kalumbu committed a similar offence and stole one laptop and a cellphone after breaking into Ivy Gomani’s house, a waitress at Nkopola Lodge. The police recovered some of the stolen property.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded guilty to all charges leveled against him.

In mitigation, he asked for leniency saying he is a breadwinner. But the state prayed for a custodial sentence saying Kalumbu’s conduct is a threat to the society.

Passing judgement, magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state for a stiff penalty.

He therefore sentenced Kalumbu to 78 months for the first count of burglary and 78 months for another count of Burglary.

The magistrate further sentenced him to 5 months for theft and 3 months for another count of theft saying the sentences should run concurrently.

The convict has four more serious cases which are still under court proceedings.

Kalumbu hails from Ngwale Village traditional authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.