KA alumni donates PPEs to Mzuzu Central Hospital

Kamuzu Academy alumni have donated Personal Protective Equipment to Mzuzu Central Hospital to help health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The items were donated at Mzuzu Central Hospital on Saturday.

The alumni donated 138 medical gowns, 135 medical aprons, 500 N95 Masks, 1,250 three-ply masks, 16,000 Gloves, and 36 hand sanitizers.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-Kamuzu Academy students, Associate Professor Lusayo Mwabumbu said it is a good time to give back to the nation.

“This pandemic is everywhere and we also know that resources are very limited, so as Kamuzu academy alumni we have been a beneficiary of the health system and we thought that this is time to give back to the nation in a special way by making this donation,” he said.

Mwabumbu added that the items were sourced from alumni in Malawi and outside the country as well as other well-wishers.

In his comment, Mzuzu Central Hospital public relations officer Dr Anold Kaira thanked the Kamuzu academy alumni for the donation.

“We appreciate that we have received this donation which is going to help us in fight against the COVID-19,” said Kaira.

The alumni also donated items to Kamuzu Central and Queen Elizabeth central Hospitals. All assorted items cost the alumni about K20 million.

Malawi has so far registered 455 cases of the coronavirus. There have been four deaths and 55 recoveries.