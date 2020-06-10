Coronavirus cases in Malawi hit 455

Twelve new cases of the Coronavirus were announced in Malawi on Tuesday night, and now the number of confirmed cases has hit 455.

Co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka said five of the cases were identified at Mwanza as they were returning from South Africa.

Out of the five, two are residents of Lilongwe, one is from Jalasi in Mangochi, one is from Ntaja in Machinga and one is from Mimosa in Mulanje.

“Lilongwe has registered three more new cases, of which two are contacts of two different confirmed cases and one is still being investigated to establish the source of infection.

“One case is from Mzimba South and was identified when he presented at the Mzimba South District Hospital outpatient department,” said Phuka.

He added that two cases are from Kasungu and were in contact with a confirmed case while one case is from Chitipa – the first registered its first case from the district.

Out of 455 cases recorded in Malawi, 367 are imported infections and 79 are locally transmitted while 9 are still under investigation. There have also been four deaths and 55 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people who know that they are contacts of confirmed cases to inform health authorities by calling 54747 or 929.