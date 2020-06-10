Airtel Africa celebrates 10th anniversary

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of Telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month.

Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa when it acquired Zain Telecom’s Africa in June 2010. The company has achieved significant growth, reaching more than 110 Million customers, bridging the digital divide and increasing financial inclusion.

The anniversary follows another recent milestone for Airtel Africa when the company was listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchange.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, Airtel Africa CEO Raghunath Mandava said their vision is to enrich the lives of their customers.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, partners, suppliers and distributors for this support as we have worked together to deliver on our purpose. In these challenging times, the Airtel Africa team alongside with our partners are working hard to provide our customers with reliable voice, data and mobile money services,” said Mandava.

Airtel Africa provides voice services to 110.6m customers, data services to 35.4m customers and mobile money services to 18.3m customers. The company had a turnover of $3.4bn in the last financial year.

It is a leading provider of Telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 Countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa also offers an integrated suite of Telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and initiative customers experience through streamlined customer journeys.