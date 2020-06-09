Tonse Alliance embarks on fundraising campaign to protect votes

Nine political parties under Tonse Alliance in the Northern Region have launched a fundraising campaign dubbed ‘Protect One Million Northern Region Votes’ to raise money for logistics for monitors on polling day.

Speaking in an interview, North Tonse Alliance Elections Steering Committee chairperson Alfred Mwenifumbo, said the initiative is aimed at putting together resources for its monitors.

The money will be used for food, allowances, airtime, torches and transport on the polling day for the 33 constituencies, 1, 477 polling centres and 3, 200 monitors in the region.

“Malawians usually wish and talk of the need to have a credible and successful elections. However, there is a mistaken notion that there is money somewhere to enable the opposition to win which the opposition doesn’t have. So, contributions from individuals will help to achieve this.

“Therefore, this is meant to give an opportunity to people to participate effectively in bringing change to this country through contributions towards the process of safeguarding the votes,” Mwenifumbo said.

According to Mwenifumbo, the committee targets to source about K75 million and has since asked Malawians who wish Malawi well to contribute generously any amount through Mpamba 0882468757 and National Bank account number 1005156951.

Staunch Chitipa based Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters Daudi Msukwa and Gift Mtambo have hailed the initiative, saying the process to protect votes through monitors is the genesis of a new Malawi, Malawi which is a haven to all, free from tribalism, nepotism and regionalism.

“Through this initiative, we will be able to safeguard our votes and make sure that elections are not rigged and bring about change that people want. Therefore, everyone who wants to see a developed Malawi like us, will contribute generously,” said the two members in separate interviews.

In another interview, a social and political commentator Emily Kamanga described the resourcefulness as great, saying, political party members have to add value to their parties by fully participating in party activities.

Said Kamanga: “It is a very good initiative indeed as parties in the Alliance might not have enough money for monitors. During elections, party monitors need to be well taken care of if they are to discharge duties effectively.”