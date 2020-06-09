Over 100 job seekers injured in Mzuzu stampede

…Mzuzu hospital says no one has died

Mzuzu Central Hospital says over 100 job seekers sustained injuries during a stampede at Katoto Secondary School where there were walk-in interviews.

The interviews were organised by the Ministry of Health which is looking to increase the number of workers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people thronged the ground to participate in interviews for Health Surveillance Assistant.

The stampede occured as job seekers fought to enter the gate of the school.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Tuesday afternoon, Mzuzu Central Hospital public relations officer Arnold Kayira said many have been treated as outpatients.

“I may confirm now that the number is 118 and no life has been lost, many victims were treated as out patients, only one case was critical and was referred to theatre.

“It is sad to learn that people on social media are misleading people publicising that some people died due to the stampede,” said Kayira.

In his remarks, Mzuzu police station deputy publicist Paul Tembo said they are now speaking to all parties involved and will produce a report later.

Similar walk-in interviews were also conducted in several districts across and many people attended.