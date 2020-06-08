High Court nullifies Mangochi North East election

The High Court has nullified 2019 parliamentary elections for Mangochi North East and has ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct a rerun.

The court has delivered its ruling in the elections case today.

In the 2019 polls in Mangochi North East, United Democratic Front’s Idi Kalosi was declared winner with 8,980 0f the 23,394 valid votes cast.

However, independent candidate, Martin Sekati who got 7,053 votes challenged the result in court saying the election was marred by irregularities.

The court in its ruling said MEC failed to conduct free and fair elections hence should hold a rerun.

In his reaction, Kalosi said he has accepted the court ruling. He added that he will campaign to win in the rerun.

Last year, the High Court also nullified results for Mangochi West parliamentary election. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling last month and the seat has since been declared vacant by the Parliament.

Fresh elections for the constituency are expected to be held this year. MEC is also expected to conduct fresh presidential election following nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.