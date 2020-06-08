DPP-UDF alliance not afraid of elections – Atupele

United Democratic Front (UDF) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Atupele Muluzi says the coalition is ready to contest and win in the fresh presidential elections.

Muluzi said this on Sunday in Nkhatabay central at a mega rally on the sidelines of a campaign trail the alliance conducted in the district in a bid to drum up support for DPP-UDF alliance candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Speaking in an interview after addressing thousands of people who converged at Nkhata-Bay trading center where the mega rally was held, Muluzi said DPP-UDF Alliance will definitely win the elections.

“The tour has been absolutely incredible, I came here for two reasons, to do some government work and to meet the stakeholders here in the Northern Region to address a number of issues and I am amazed by the support which is an indicator that we are going to win the forthcoming election,” said Muluzi.

He then urged people to rally behind president Mutharika and also to vote for DPP-UDF Alliance candidate.

He said if people from the North can compare the development initiatives that have been done in the region, it is the DPP and UDF regimes that have done a lot as compared to Malawi Congress Part which ruled the country for 31 years.

“MCP ruled this country for 31 years and if you compare the developments that have been done between the leadership of UDF and DPP, quite a number of things have been done within a period of 20 years. Talk of the Nkhata-bay Hospital, Mzuzu Central hospital and the High Court, the Reserve bank, Mzuzu Nkhata-bay road and many others,” said Muluzi.

Making his speech whilst addressing the people that converged at the mega rally, the Minister of Health Jappie Mhango confidently said that DPP-UDF Alliance will win the election as people from the Northern Region are ready to vote for Mutharik and Muluzi.

He said: “I can assure you that we are going to win the presidential rerun, these people are going to vote for professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi as the state president and vice president respectively.”

DPP-UDF Alliance also conducted a whistle stop tour at Mpamba and Chintheche in Nkhata-bay district to conclude their journey in the North in a bid to sell their manifesto ahead of the forthcoming Fresh Presidential Poll.