Cyclist dies after being hit by car

A 29-year-old man, identified as Alexander Maganga, has died after being hit by a motor vehicle which was being driven by a Zimbawean national in Mangochi.

According to deputy public relations officer for Mangochi police station Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi, the accident occurred during the night of 6 June 2020.

She said the accident which happened on the night of June 6, 2020 at Koche Police Unit along Monkey-Bay road involved a motor vehicle registration number KA8469 Toyota Hilux Double Cabin, driven by Tawadzera Bvunzawabaya, a Zimbabwean National, who works for Maldeco Fisheries in Mangochi.

“On the particular night, Bvunzawabaya (driver) was driving from Monkey-Bay heading Mangochi Boma with one passenger on board and due to speeding, he hit the cyclist who was crossing from the right to the left side of the road,” said Daudi.

Following the impact, the cyclist died on the spot after sustaining head injury, fractured right leg and a cut on the chest.

Currently, the driver, Tawadzera Bvunzawabaya is in Police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Police is appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents in the district.

The deceased, Alexander Maganga, hailed from Tambala Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba District.