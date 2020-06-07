Mutharika appoints Kachale as MEC chair

President Peter Mutharika has announced a new Chairperson for the Electoral Commission.

In a statement released by state house, Mutharika has appointed High Court Judge Dr Chifundo Kachale as the new Chairperson of the Commission replacing Justice Jane Ansah who resigned.

According to the statement, Mutharika has also appointed people to be into the commission.

Two people from the previous commission have been retained and they are Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga.

Four new faces have joined the commission and they include Board Chair for the Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) Steve Duwa.

Other faces in the commission are of Arthur Nanthuru, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.