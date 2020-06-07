Devotion: Grow Your Faith

Romans 12: 3 ” For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God has dealt to every man THE MEASURE OF FAITH.”

The moment you become born again, Faith is accredited to your account. The measure of faith is given to each one. Same measure is given to every believer as a starter pack. Therefore, every believer has faith.

When that faith is given, it’s little faith that needs to grow and get the results. You start with little faith and it’s your responsibility to grow it. Little faith can’t keep you in the day of adversity, thus the day of trouble. This means you need to grow your faith to withstand adversity.

Proverbs 24:10 “If you faint in the day of adversity, YOUR STRENGTH IS SMALL.”

Little faith makes you still live in fear even though you are a believer. So you need to grow that faith in order to be bold and not fear.

Matthew 8 : 26 ” He replied, “You of LITTLE FAITH, why are you so afraid?”

Little faith can make you look at surroundings and makes you have some doubts.

Matthew 14: 30-31 “Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. “YOU OF LITTLE FAITH,” he said, “why did you doubt?”

When Faith grows it becomes great.

Luke 7: 9 ” When Jesus heard this, he was amazed at him, and turning to the crowd following him, he said, “I tell you, I have not found such GREAT FAITH even in Israel.”

Great Faith is the one where your fears are gone, no doubt in your life. Great faith keeps you even in the day of adversity. Great faith makes you get right results. It never fails. Therefore, grow your faith from little to great.

We grow faith by hearing the word of God.

Romans 10:17″ Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.”

Hearing is different from merely reading. You can read and not hear anything. For you to hear, you need to have good time to study and meditate the word and let your faith grow from little to great and live a greater life always. Meditate the Word, grow your faith and you will be an all round success (Joshua 1:8)

Confession

My Faith is growing everyday as I study the Word. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

