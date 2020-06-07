29 new Coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi

.. New cases include 7 members of one family

Malawi has recorded 29 new Coronavirus cases, taking the number of registered cases to 438.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Monday.

He said eleven cases have been recorded in Blantyre and out of these 7 cases are from one family based in Kachere. The index case (among the 7) arrived in the country from South Africa two weeks ago.

Two of the Blantyre cases involve a truck driver and his primary contact. The tenth case from Blantyre lives in Lunzu and had traveled to South Africa.

The last Blantyre case is a resident of Chilomoni township that was identified at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s outpatient department. The patient is currently stable under institutional isolation.

Out of the 29 cases, 12 cases are from Lilongwe of which 9 are contacts of two confirmed cases in Area 6 and Chiwazeni village in Nkhoma. One case has travel history while another one is a resident of Area 36.

Four of the cases were screened at the Mwanza border as they were returning from South Africa. Three of the four cases are from Mangochi, Njolomole in Ntcheu and Jekete village in Chiradzulu – the first confirmed case in Chiradzulu.

“The other two new cases are from Nchalo in Chikwawa; one is a contact of a confirmed case and the other one is still being investigated. Zomba has also registered one new case who is a contact of a confirmed case,” said Phuka.

Out of the 438 cases recorded in Malawi, 351 are imported infections and 76 are locally transmitted while 11 are still under investigation.

There have been four deaths and 55 recoveries in Malawi which means the total number of active cases is 379.