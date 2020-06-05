Tobacco farmer commits suicide over failed money multiplying deal

A 38-year-old man in Kasungu has committed suicide by hanging himself over a failed money multiplying deal with a herbalist.

The incident occurred on 2 June 2020 at Chiwoza Village, Traditional Authority Chulu.

Public relations officer for Kasungu Police inspector Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Chawezi Milazi from Chiwoza Village in Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu District.

According to Namwaza, on 22 May, 2020 Milazi sold his tobacco and took the money to a certain herbalist in Lilongwe known as Tsambalikagwa Ali, 45, who resides in Area 24 for the money to be multiplied.

“It is alleged that after meeting the herbalist, Milazi handed over the money to the herbalist and he was given some herbs to put in his bedroom for some days with the promise that the money would get multiplied,” said Milazi.

Meanwhile, upon returning home, his wife asked him where the money was and kept asking him each and every day.

However, Milazi did not open up to his wife on where he had left the money. Milazi then went missing on 30 May 2020 and was found hanging dead in a Mango tree on 2 June, 2020.

Postmortem results revealed that the death was caused due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

The herbalist was arrested after the wife of Milazi lodged a complaint.