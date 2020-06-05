FAM pays out K17.2m to Super League players and officials

FAM has rolled out its COVID-19 Relief Fund Initiatives after paying out monthly stipends to 431 Super League players and team officials totaling to K17.2 m on Thursday morning.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka, who is also FAM COVID-19 Relief Fund Desk Officer, said the Association is delighted to have fulfilled its pledge to bail out Super League stakeholders.

“We made a commitment to help our players and officials who are struggling financially and we are happy that we have fulfilled our promise. It was so pleasing to see the smiles on the faces of the players as they accessed the money.

“We pledged to pay K40,000 each to 35 individuals per team meaning for the 15 teams, minus Nyasa Big Bullets who are yet to submit their list of beneficiaries, we were supposed to pay 525 beneficiaries. We have paid 431 because the other 94 are not registered on our online stakeholders registration platform, Mpira Connect.

“We set conditions for the teams to fulfill for their players and official to access the fund like registering them with Super League of Malawi and on Mpira Connect. The teams have been notified to do the needful on their remaining players while Nyasa Big Bullets are also finalizing their submission,” said Zakazaka.

The beneficiaries, who confirmed receiving their dues through their bank accounts, have thanked FAM for the gesture.

Mighty Tigers captain Christopher Mikuwa said: “We are grateful to FAM for what they have done, this is not a small gesture. We are thankful to the FAM President Walter Nyamilandu for making this special consideration for us; the players are happy; our families are happy because of this gesture. We will pay our rent on time and even at home, everyone will be happy.

“The suspension of the league really hit us players badly because our survival depends on the game being played. And although we had been practicing regularly, we did not give it all our best because you cannot play football on a hungry stomach.”

Be Forward Wanderers and Flames defender Stanley Sanudi said: “We have received this project wholeheartedly and we are happy that every one of us has received their money by now. This money will help us in so many ways and we are thankful to FAM for this cash relief as it will help us to sort out many things.”

Ekwendeni Hammers’ Chawanangwa Mkandawire said: “This pandemic affected us badly because our job is to play football and our job stopped. We rely only on football to survive, there is nothing else that we can do. So, it’s as if we are now unemployed, we cannot source money from anywhere else. “

Zakazaka added that FAM is now focused on implementing the other relief initiatives that will cover referees, Regional League Teams and Women Football Teams.

“We are going to pay K40,000 to each of the 186 referees who officiate at top level. We are also expected to give food packs to 30 individuals of each of the 62 Regional League Premier divisions teams and 30 individuals of each of the 21 Women’s League teams.

“As a condition to access the relief products all the referees and the Regional and Women’s teams’ players and officials are supposed to be registered on Mpira Connect. We have given them a deadline of Friday June 5, 2020 to finalise the registrations and from next week we expect to give out the packages to only those that will be registered on Connect,” said Zakazaka.

Source: Football Association of Malawi