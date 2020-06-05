Coronavirus: 15 truck drivers test positive

Fifteen truck drivers have tested positive for coronavirus in Malawi over the past 24 hours.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 John Phuka said in a statement that the truck drivers were screened at Mwanza border.

One new case involving a patient from Blantyre was also recorded over the past 24 hours. The 16 new cases have taken Malawi’s tally to 409.

“Of the 409 cases, 342 are imported infections and 57 are locally transmitted while 9 are still under investigation.

“Fifty-five of the total cases have now recovered and we have a total of 350 active cases,” said Phuka.

The country has so far conducted 6172 COVID-19 tests in 20 COVID-19 testing sites.