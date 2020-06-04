Coronavirus: 24 new cases recorded in Malawi

… Four recorded at Dzaleka, one patient is pregnant woman

Malawi has registered 24 new COVID-19 cases, and now the country’s tally of coronavirus cases has hit 393.

Co-Chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19, Dr John Phuka has announced the new cases.

He said four of the new cases have been registered at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa district.

Eight have been registered in Lilongwe and these include an expectant woman as well six other people who recently travelled India.

Seven of the new cases are in Nsanje and involve persons who have just returned from South Africa

Four of the cases have been recorded in Dedza, with one case in Salima.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has encouraged people to continue following preventive measures to avoid contracting the coronavirus.