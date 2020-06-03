Two teens arrested over murder

Two teenagers are in custody over the murder of a boy aged 18 in Nkhatabay district.

According to Police through Kondwani James Nkhatabay Police Publicist, the two are Solomon Phiri and Mekiot Mphande.

On May 28 2020, 18-year-old boy Modrick Mwale was assaulted to death.

Following tips from well-wishers, police arrested the two teenagers. Six other suspects are on the run.

The teenagers have since been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations to apprehend the suspects who are at large.

The law enforcers have encouraged people to provide information that can lead to the arrest of the other suspects.

Solomon Phiri comes from Kalema Village and Mekiot Mphande from Yadinga Village both from Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay.