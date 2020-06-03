Muluzi says MCP failed to develop Northern Region during 31-year rule

Presidential runningmate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to develop the Northern Region during the 31 years the MCP was in power.

Muluzi made the remarks on Tuesday during a rally in Karonga ahead of the June 23 fresh presidential elections.

He said people should not be carried away with the Tonse Alliance because the parties in the alliance cannot develop the region.

Said Muluzi: “During the 30 years that MCP ruled Malawi, there is totally nothing that you can point at that the party did in the Northern Region. It is the UDF that constructed Mzuzu High Court, Mzuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Auction Floors. This, therefore, is a clear indication that MCP and its alliance partners cannot develop this region”.

Muluzi further said should the electorates vote for the DPP, the lakeshore district will register meaningful development that will include upgrading of feeder roads and tourism facilities to boost the industry.

Flanked by the Party’s vice president for the North Goodall Gondwe, treasurer general Jappie Mhango and regional governor Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, Muluzi also told the gathering at Karonga Freedom Park that the UDF and DPP joined forces to serve and develop Malawi better.

“These two major democratic parties have a lot in common. That is why we swiftly made an alliance to make sure that we consolidate our democratic values and combine development agendas to serve you better. Therefore, come June 23, vote for Arthur Peter Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi as his running mate respectively,” Muluzi said.

Taking his turn, Member of Parliament for Karonga North Constituency Mungasulwa Mwambande, told Muluzi to relay the message to President Mutharika that key roads of Ighembe-Kitwika, Songwe-Ngana and Pusi-Atupele needs to be rehabilitated to enhance movements of goods and people.

“Let this message reach the President. Rehabilitation of these roads is key to socio economic development since people here are farmers who depend upon farming to eke a living. And again, there are cooperatives within the district that need transformers for electricity for their rice shellers. You head the ministry for this, please help these women,” pleaded Mwambande.

On his part, Paramount Chief Kyungu of Chitipa and Karonga implored all political parties to practice issue based campaign to avoid political violence.