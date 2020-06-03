Four to stand trial over murder of person with albinism

The High Court in Mzuzu has found three people with a murder case to answer over the killing of a Nkhatabay man with albinism.

On December 31 in 2018, Yassin Kwenda Phiri, 54, was brutally murdered in his house at Kande in NkhataBay district, in the presence of his 9- year-old son.

The murderers further took Kwenda Phiri’s body and dumped it into a nearby bush. Police arrested the 7 suspects last year.

According to state advocate Waliko Mkosi, four people have been found with a case to answer on the allegations.

In her ruling, Judge Dorothy de’ Gabriel ordered that Frank Kweni Khonje, Peter Phoya, Banda Gwera and Banda Bonzo Chirwa should stand trial for Kwenda’s murder.

Three other suspects Francis Chipateni kalua, Lawrence Kalua and Ceaser Banda have been found with no case to answer.

The state advocate added that De’ Gabriel acquitted all the suspects of genocide as per state charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the four suspects who has a case to answer will appear before court to answer charge of murder.