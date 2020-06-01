No one has been given a cabinet position – Chakwera

Tonse Alliance torchbearer says he is yet to hold discussions with runningmate Saulos Chilima on the issue of cabinet positions, including the issue of Chilima being appointed Minister of Finance.

Chakwera made the remarks in an interview with Times television on Sunday.

Chilima recently told a rally that if the alliance wins the 2020 elections he will be vice president as well as Minister of Finance and Public Sector Reforms.

But asked during the interview if some positions have already been alloacted ahead of the presidential elections, Chakwera said it is not true.

On Chilima’s claim that he will be Minister of Finance, Chakwera said the two have not discussed the issue of Chilima becoming Minister of Finance.

“He has a right to express what he desires to do. When you listen to him carefully you will see that it is what he did,” said Chakwera adding later that there is nothing wrong with expressing desire.

He also said that the two leaders will discuss the matter of cabinet positions if they win the elections so as to come up with the best team at that time

Chakwera, however, insisted that the Tonse Government, if formed, will use Chilima where he is best suited.

“Dr Chilima and myself have strengths that if combined will form a synergy that will truly serve Malawians in a way that a single person would not,’’ said Chakwera during the interview.

Chilima who is the current vice president left the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to contest as president in the 2019 elections.

After the polls were nullified and fresh elections ordered by the court, Chilima joined forces with Chakwera who is also president of the Malawi Congress Party.