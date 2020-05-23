Boy, 18, jailed 10 years for raping two girls

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate’ s Court has sentenced an 18-year-old boy to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping two girls aged 7 and 11.

The boy has been identified as Connex Mpira.

The court, through state prosecutor, sub-inspector Leonard Chabwera, heard that the convict raped the victims on 15 May 2020, in a house of one of the victim’s parents.

Mpira was caught in the act by a passerby following the victims’ cries for help.

Appearing before court, Mpira was found guilty of two counts of defiliment.

In his mitigation, Mpira admitted to the charges and asked for leniency saying he is young and a student.

Meanwhile, the state has pleaded with the court to impose harsh sentences on the accused, arguing that he was answering two counts and that he should serve his sentences consecutively.

However, First Grade Magistrate Chakaka Nyirenda, rejected the state’s argument saying the court would rather settle for concurrent sentence.

Nyirenda then sentenced Mpira to 10 years in prison for the first count and another 7 years for the second count but both sentences will run concurrently.

Mpira hails from Phirilankhondo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe district.