Post Office employee arrested over theft of K2.1 million

Police in Mponela are keeping in custody a Madisi Post Office employee accused of misappropriating K2,178,599.

The suspect is identified as Lonjezo Tsokonombwe Funsani aged 43, of Maselema village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.

Deputy Publicist Mponela Police Station, Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, said an auditor for Malawi Postal Corporation told police that Funsani committed the offence between April and May 2020 at Madisi Post Office.

The auditor on May 13 this year went to Madisi Post Office for auditing.

In the process, the auditor found that cash amounting to K2,178,599 was misappropriated.

“The auditor approached the suspect who admitted to have misused the money,” said Msadala.

The matter was then reported to police and the suspect was immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and will appear before court soon to answer the charge of Theft by Servant which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code.