Nkhatabay Council set for verification exercise

District Commissioner (DC) for Nkhata-Bay Council has said the commission is ready for the forthcoming voter verification exercise being conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the elections.

Speaking in an interview Thursday, the DC for Nkhatabay Rodney Simwaka said as a district coordinator for the forthcoming FPE, he is committed to work hand in hand with key technical staff from District Elections Support Team (DEST) that facilitate the electoral affairs at this level for its success.

“Regarding the incoming voter verification exercise, we have deployed all the vehicles that are required by MEC to undertake the dispatchment of the staff into various centers and as well as the retrieval of materials after the whole assignment is done,” said Simwaka.

He then continued to explain that the verification exercise is of essence such that it cannot be overlooked by the electorate, hence they have to go ahead and verify if their names appear in the 2019 Voter registration exercise as this will determine their right to cast a vote.

He said: “As the district we have realized the importance of this exercise, that’s why we have planned on disseminating information in the district through the usage of the PA systems, and also we will use our local government to mobilize the people to patronize the event and yield maximum results.”

On his part, Nkhatabay district elections clerk Master Nthali said all the nitty-gritties for the assignment have been achieved to ensure the whole exercise come out a great success.

“We have done the sensitization through our civic education department of late, the civic team was all around the district meeting up with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders to sensitize them on the verification exercise that is starting from 23rd to 27th May,” Nthali explained.

Talking of safety in case of any inconvenience disrupting the smooth running for the exercise, Nthali said they are ready as the security has been already tightly set to secure the equipment and the safety of the employees.

Malawians are expected to cast their vote next month in the Fresh Presidential Elections following the recent legal verdict that nullified the initial May 21 Tripartite Elections (TPE) following several irregularities detection by the law.