Mia reiterates commitment to support Tonse Alliance

…Distributes maize flour to 1000 families

Vice President for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Muhammad Sidik Mia, has reiterated his commitment to support the Tonse Alliance saying his focus is to see regime change.

Mia said both Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Saulos Chilima stand for the needs of majority Malawians and therefore he did not want to let down Malawians by prioritizing his leadership ambitions.

The MCP vice president was speaking at Phandadzinja Primary School on Tuesday when he was distributing maize flour to over 1000 households in Group Village Headman (GVH) Gilemu’s area in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mgubu in Chikwawa South Constituency.

Mia assured the MCP supporters that he has not left the party hence they should vote for the ‘Tonse Alliance’.

“You see principles matter a lot in politics and I have stuck to my principles and my royalty is to MCP and Dr Chakwera, nobody can move me out.

“I went there because I know that what they stand for is what our people want. I stand for the people in the Shire Valley and the entire country, I cannot afford to let them down,” said Mia during an interview with reporters after the relief distribution exercise.

His remarks came days after United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2020 presidential elections, called on Mia to return either to DPP or UDF.

However, Mia said apart from campaigning vigorously for the MCP to get more votes from the Shire Valley, he also intends to strengthen their monitoring mechanism to consolidate every vote in the region.

On his part, Member of Parliament for the area, Elias Abdul Karim who is also the party’s Deputy Director of Research echoed Mia’s remarks for the people in the Shire valley to vote for the MCP-UTM presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Group Village Headman Gilemu hailed Mia for distributing food items to the people in the area saying a number of households in the Shire Valley are facing hunger as the region is prone to effects of climate change that impacts greatly on harvests.

There are over 258,968 and 145,528 registered voters for Chikwawa and Nsanje respectively out of 6,826,295 million registered voters nationally according to the statistics released by the electoral body prior to last year’s tripartite elections.