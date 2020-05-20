Malawians suspected of transmitting Covid-19 to Zimbabwe

… 32 other Malawians up for deportation

Authorities in Zimbabwe have placed nine Malawians in isolation saying they tested positive for Coronavirus after entering the country illegally from South Africa.

According to Zimbabwe’s state owned The Herald news site, the nine together with 32 other Malawians jumped the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

They were intercepted by security agents on patrol while they were seeking transport from haulage trucks at a local truck stop.

Those who tested positive for Coronavirus were placed under isolation at the National Social Security (NSSA) hotel in Beitbridge while the others were taken to Malawi’s embassy in Harare pending repatriation.

Director of Social Welfare at Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Totamirepi Tirivavi, told The Herald that the people were screened for Covid-19 and nine were isolated in Beitbridge for further tests.

“These will only be allowed to travel once they are fit to do so. We have since moved 32 others to Harare in liaison with the Malawian Embassy pending their repatriation,” he said.

South Africa has recorded over 17,200 cases including 312 deaths and 7,960 recoveries. In Zimbabwe, there have been 46 cases, 4 deaths and 18 recoveries. Malawi has registered 71 cases and there have been 27 recoveries and three deaths.