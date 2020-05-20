Atupele says Mutharika has welfare of youth at heart

By Philip Banda – MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential runningmate Atupele Austin Muluzi says President Peter Mutharika wants young people in Malawi to have opportunities and that is why government is giving out loans to the youth.

Muluzi made the remarks at Limbuli Trading Centre on Monday at dusk.

Although it was late, there was a mammoth of people who patiently waited for his arrival.

A spot check showed that people started arriving at the venue around 2 pm and had to wait for their leader until around 7 pm when he finally arrived.

Taking to the podium, the 41-year-old thanked Mutharika for trusting him and choosing him to be runningmate.

“By choosing me as his runningmate, the president has not only trusted me but has also the welfare of the youth at heart. He wants Malawians mainly the youth and women to live a life worth living. That is why there is MEDEF,” said Muluzi.

He added that if the DPP retains power in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections, Malawians should expect more development projects.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for the area Daudi Abida Chida described

the huge attendance of people defying the cold and the darkness as a clear testimony that the DPP is the party worth voting for.

“Muluzi’s speech is not derogatory like what others are doing in their rallies. He doesn’t mention anybody’s name. He only talks of development and is always assuring Malawians of more and more development,” sadi Chida.

The parliamentarian also added that his constituency will vote for Mutharika overwhelmingly as most of the disgruntled UTM supporters have joined the ruling DPP.

He also said that the alliance between the DPP and United Democratic Front has brought back some UDF supporters who went astray.

“I want to say it here that this battle is won and the win is going to be with a landslide,” he said.