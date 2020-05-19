Minibus driver dies in car crash

A 36-year-old minibus driver died while eight passengers sustained injuries on Monday after their minibus slammed into a stationary truck near MACOHA along the Robert Mugabe Highway at Bangwe in Blantyre.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Patrick Musa has identified the driver as Christopher Mdala from Machinjiri in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Mussa said Mdala was driving a Nissan Vanette Minibus registration number MHG 5557 from the direction of Bangwe to Limbe with eight passengers on board.

As the vehicle approached MACOHA, due to over speeding, the minibus hit a stationary vehicle, ERF truck registration number NE 2157/TO 6733 which was along the road.

“Due to the impact, Mdala, Limbikani Justin aged 23, Fabiano Abraham aged 56, and one unknown passenger sustained serious injuries, while three others escaped with minor injuries,” said Mussa.

All the victims were taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where the driver died whilst receiving treatment.

The minibus had its front extensively damaged, whilst the truck had its rear bumper damaged.

Meanwhile, police are calling upon all road users to observe speed limit and all road safety measures.