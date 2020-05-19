Airtel hosts Live Facebook party with Joy Nathu, VJ Ice

With a decline in social activities due to Covid-19 pandemic, Airtel Malawi plc hosted a live party on its official Airtel Malawi Facebook page on Friday night.

The leading mobile service provider featured renowned Radio DJ and media personality Joy Nathu as the host and pioneer VJ Ice on the decks.

During the party, lucky viewers won 2 GB data bundles by sharing the live event to 10 or more their friends by creating a watch party on their respective Facebook pages.

The excitement was too much for the viewers who hailed Airtel Malawi plc for coming up with the live event.

“Very creative and cheap way of creating awareness. Well done,” wrote one viewer.

“Thanks Airtel Malawi I have enjoyed the party and I have received my bundle,” reads another comment.

Speaking on the sidelines, Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto expressed his excitement with the event stating that the main aim of the Live Party was to engage with the brand’s 270,000 followers on its Facebook page.

“The Airtel Live Party was our way of leveraging digital technology and revolutionizing the way we engage and interact with our customers and also launch our products, ensuring that we don’t lose touch with them throughout this social distancing period.’ Kamoto said.

“We are very pleased with how the event was patronized. Our aim was to engage with our customers and encourage downloads of our revamped My Airtel Mobile App and also announce ‘Katswiri’ Community Champion which will reward 4% airtime back to prepaid customers who buy airtime for others via the mobile app or Airtel Money. And so the fact that the 1-hour Live Party show garnered over 1,000 downloads of the My Airtel Mobile App surpassed all our expectations,” he added.

The Airtel Live Party also featured Head of Data and Devices Masiye Mazaza who, together with renowned host Joy Nathu, took viewers through the two products, including a Q&A segment addressing various queries and comments.

The Airtel Live Party, ‘Katswiri’ community champion initiative, and the My Airtel Mobile App are part of Airtel Malawi’s various initiatives aimed at keeping customers connected through the use of more digital platforms and transactions in the wake of social distancing and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.