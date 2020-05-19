21-year-old man in Ntcheu tests positive for Coronavirus

A man aged 21 in Ntcheu has tested positive for coronavirus, the first Covid-19 case in the district.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced the case on Tuesday morning. He said the patient returned from South Africa on 28th April.

The new case has taken the number of registered coronavirus cases in Malawi 71. Over the past 24 hours, there have been no new recoveries and no new deaths recorded.

In Malawi, eleven (11) laboratories have the capacity to test COVID-19 and 1973 tests have been conducted to date.