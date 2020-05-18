Girl, 17, dies after being trapped by maize mill

A 17-year-old Standard 6 girl in Dowa died on Sunday after her cloth got trapped by a running maize mill shaft in the district, police say.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police station, sergeant Macpatson Msadala, identified the girl as Thandiwe Jentala.

According to Msadala, the incident happened on May 17, 2020 at around 5 PM at a maize mill in the area.

Msadala further said that on the fateful day, a piece of Chitenje cloth which was wrapped around Thandiwe’s neck, accidentally got stuck on the running Maize mill shaft forcing her down to the floor.

Madisi Police detectives visited the scene and took her to Madisi Mission Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy conducted revealed that the death was a result of internal breeding secondary to head injury.

Thandiwe hailed from Chilolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.