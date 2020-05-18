Bodies of 8 Malawians arrive from SA

Bodies of eight Malawian nationals who recently died in South Africa have arrived in the country.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said the eight bodies arrived on Sunday, May 17th, from South Africa.

Inspector Zulu said medical personnel at the border released only four bodies to their respective families upon finalization of all the formalities in regards to new preventive measures being put in place in an effort to stop importation of COVID-19 pandemic into the country.

He said the remaining four bodies are expected to be released on Monday when all medical and border formalities are completed.

Officials at the border believe that all of the 8 people died due to natural causes.

Five of the dead persons were from Mzimba whereas two were from Kasungu and 1 was from Rumphi District.

On May 9, authorities at the same facility received corpses of 10 Malawian nationals who died during lockdown in South Africa.

Five died in road accidents, two were stoned to death as they sneaked out to buy foodstuffs while on lockdown, one was stabbed to death by unknown thugs and the other two died of pneumonia and HIV/AIDS respectively.