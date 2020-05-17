Malawi’s ‘biggest’ musicians miss out on Idris Elba’s Africa Day Benefit

There is no place for Malawian top notch musicians in the forthcoming “Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home” slated for next week.

The concert will come to life on 25th May in commemoration of Africa day, courtesy of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and YouTube in partnership with Hollywood star Idris Elba.

It will be a 2-hour special streamed and broadcast program across the world. The event will attract gigantic African musicians from different countries therein. Despite producing internationally recognised musicians, there is no room for Malawian musicians.

The organising team has trusted the music services of Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Teni (Nigeria) AKA, Nasty C (South Africa) Fally Ipupa (DRC) Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Sauti Sol (Kenya) StoneBwoy (Ghana) and Angelique Kidjo (Benin).

Malawi has among others the following internationally recognised musician, Wambali Mkandawire, Lucius Banda, Tay Grin, Zani Challe, and Gemini Major. Their works enjoy airplay on international content providers, hence they are considered a match for such events.

The concert is oriented towards mobilising funds for helping children and families affected by Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organisers, all proceeds raised from the happening will serve the desired purpose in terms of supporting food and health needs for the worst affected on the continent.

Elba who will host the event, deems it wise to use African art in benefit people from the continent.

“Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African Homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It’s important for the future and history will not forget,” said Elba

The actor who traces his roots to Africa is a survivor of the pandemic which has not spared a country in the world.