I am capable of leading Malawi – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also Tonse Alliance runningmate says he has all it takes to become president of Malawi.

Chilima made the remarks on Saturday during a Tonse Alliance rally in Kasungu.

The Tonse Alliance runningmate said he is capable of leading the country and so is Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Chilima, the two formed an alliance for the 2020 presidential elections because it is what Malawians wanted.

“We formed the alliance because that is what all of you and those listening on the radio wanted. Mr Chakwera is capable of leading the country. I also have what it takes to be president. But because of you, we have agreed that Mr Chakwera should be president,” said Chilima.

He added that during a period when transformation is needed, there are people who are needed to lead the change and there can only be one leader. According to Chilima, it is God’s plans that Chakwera should lead the country during this period.

“If God’s plan is that I should lead the country in future, we will see when that time comes. But in 2020, our leader is Chakwera,” said Chilima.

He then urged Malawians to vote for Chakwera in the 2020 fresh presidential elections. Chilima assured the voters that the alliance will not fall apart

“And we will not just participate in the elections but we will also win the polls,” said Chilima.

During the rally Chilima also condemned recent acts of political violence in the country.

Malawians will vote in the 2020 fresh presidential elections following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the Constitutional Court due to widespread irregularities.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 also upheld the lower court’s decision.