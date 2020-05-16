Vitumbiko Kumwenda’s agent furious with Blue Eagles

Vitumbiko Kumwenda’s manager, Amakhosi Jere, is furious with Blue Eagles FC for demanding K3.5 million transfer fee from Kumwenda as a condition for his release from his contract.

Kumwenda, who is wanted by Be Forward Wanderers, was sent back to Eagles FC for further discussions after his initial move to Lali Lubani was nullified by Football Association of Malawi.

The 26-year old attacking midfielder, who has six months left on his contract, pleaded with Blue Eagles to allow him pay K1.2 million fee for the remainder of his contract.

However, the decision was turned down by his parent club, who insisted that the player will only be allowed to leave if K3.5 million transfer fee has been deposited into the team’s account.

This development has irked Jere, who questioned Eagles’ motives for refusing his client to buyout the remaining months of his contract.

“If this fee was demanded by Blue Eagles some two years ago, it would have made sense but the player has six months to go before the expiry of his contract, why would they demand that amount of a transfer fee? They have some ill-motives behind this decision because the player had once terminated his contract by triggering the clause which was inserted in his contract, why are they punishing him?”

“We will write FAM to seek a solution because it doesn’t make any sense to deny the player an opportunity to join Wanderers yet he has six months to go before the expiry of his current deal,” he told the local media.

Kumwenda had already signed a three-year deal with Wanderers before the nullification of the move by the FA last month.

Meanwhile, Wanderers, through their General Secretary Victor Maunde says the deal is now off.

“We are no longer interested in signing the player because we cannot afford the asked transfer fee.We are currently struggling to pay our players due to Covid-19 and there is no way we can manage to pay K3.5 million for the player. We are now looking elsewhere to try to fill the void that was left by Francisco Madinga,” he said.