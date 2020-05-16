Nkhatabay couple test positive for Coronavirus

A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in Nkhatabay have tested positive for the coronavirus, days after returning from Tanzania.

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, the two travelled from Tanzania to Malawi using a boat across Lake Malawi.

They arrived in Nkhatabay on May 12 and the community alerted security and health officials.

Samples taken from the two were tested at Mzuzu Central Hospital laboratory and the results came out positive.

Mhango said health officials are currently tracing contacts of the two to be tested as well.

The new cases have taken the number of cases in Malawi to 65. There are 38 active cases while 24 have recovered. Three people have died from coronavirus in Malawi.