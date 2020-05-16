Local Government Ministry pays salaries for Mzuzu City Council workers

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has paid three month salaries for Mzuzu City Council workers.

The employees have been on strike for weeks demanding the council to pay them their salaries.

According to Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe, some workers started receiving their wages on Friday.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has intervened in the Mzuzu City Council sit in issue such that all employee will be paid, some employees started getting their three month pay from Friday,” said Gondwe.

He further said that employees have agreed to resume work on Monday following the payment of the salaries.

Mzuzu City Council is facing financial struggles and reports show that the council has been trying to sell plots to raise funds but has not succeeded.

Last month the council said it had applied for a K300 million loan from one of the commercial banks to pay the workers.