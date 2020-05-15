UTM office fire: Third person dies

A third person has died following the UTM office fire in Lilongwe.

The man identified as Seleman Tambala has died this morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

UTM district governor for Lilongwe, Livan Phiri, has confirmed to the local media saying Tambala will be laid to rest today.

Tambala was the head of the family that was living in a house which is in the same building as the UTM office at Area 24 in Lilongwe.

The building was petrol bombed on the night of May 4 and members of Tambala’s family suffered burns following the attack.

They were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where Tambala’s wife Ayiles Tambala and her 11-year-old son Shukran died last week.