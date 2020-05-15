Nurses appeal for removal of 30% tax on risk allowances

National Organization of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) has asked government to remove tax on health workers’ risk allowances.

In a later addressed to the government through secretary to the treasury, President of NONM, Shouts M. Galang’anda Simeza said tax has brought discontent among nurses and midwives as well as other healthcare workers hence, likely to bring down the work morale.

“Nurses and Midwives and other health workers are shocked to note that 30% tax has been imposed on the risk allowances,” said Simeza.

He therefore appealed to the government to consider measures that would avert deduction of risk allowances for healthcare workers, and also to ensure that risk allowances are sustainable beyond Coronavirus pandemic and are increased annually.

Government recently increased risk allowances for health workers from K1800 to up to K60,000.

This came after the health workers downed tools in several hospitals across the country as they were concerned that the coronavirus pandemic would put them at risk.

In Malawi, 63 coronavirus cases have been registered. There have been three deaths and 24 recoveries.