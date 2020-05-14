Two netted for stealing items worth K2.5 million

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody two men for stealing assorted items worth K2.5 million from a warehouse.

Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe police station, Sergeant Foster Benjamin identified the suspects as Harison Chikuse, 34, and Ganizan Jasi aged 28.

Benjamin said that on Saturday (9 May 2020), the suspects approached the security guard of the warehouse and convinced him to give the suspects access into the warehouse.

It is also alleged that the suspects promised to give the guard cash once the deal went successful.

Meanwhile, the guard feigned cooperation and alerted his boss. In return, the boss tipped police detectives.

On Sunday night, as arranged, the suspects came and broke into the warehouse, but when the duo were about to make off their loot, the police immediately busted on them.

During the arrest, police recovered assorted items such as 6 truck tyres, 3 bicycle tyres, 4 mattresses, 4 cartons of toilet fittings and 4 twenty litres of oil paint, all worth K2.5 million.

The suspects have since been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony. They will appear before court soon to answer the charges.

Harison Chikuse comes from Maujolo village, Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa district, whereas Ganizan Jasi hails from Msiya village, Traditional Authority Tsabango in Lilongwe.