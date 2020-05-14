Schools not opening – Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has announced that schools in Malawi will remain closed.

The announcement has come after a stakeholders meeting that wanted to ponder on the possible re-opening of schools.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, the meeting resolved to keep schools closed in adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures.

“The meeting agreed that all decisions for return to school will be based on proven science and public health expertise with the best interests of the learners and teachers,” Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Justin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education William Banda has set up a taskforce to coordinate efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in the education sector.

Members of the National Planning Taskforce have been drawn from the academia, civil society, government departments, Development Partners and school associations.

The taskforce will advise the Ministry on the reopening of Basic Education institutions (Pre-Primary. Primary, Secondary Schools, Teacher Training Colleges, Adult Education Institutions and Universities).

It will also review and reorganize the school calendar as part of the COVID-19 post recovery strategy; Support and track sector resource mobilization; and advise the Ministry on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for education by poor households and suggest mitigation measures.

Calls for reopening of schools have gathered momentum after the start of political rallies.

Commentators have said that Malawi should reopen schools. Others, however, have disagreed with the proposal suggesting that the health children should not be risked.

Malawi closed down schools on 23 March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Government further ordered private schools to stop operating.

Meanwhile, owners of private schools have started reeling under the weight of the closures with some schools announcing that they will not be able to afford paying staff.