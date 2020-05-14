Come back to DPP/UDF alliance – Atupele calls back ‘uncle’ Sidik Mia

As the race for votes in the 2020 election intensifies, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Atupele Muluzi has extended an olive branch to Malawi Congress Party strongman Sidik Mia.

In whistle-stop tours that he conducted in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts today, Muluzi called on Mia to return to the DPP.

“I want to call on people that left the DPP and UDF and are afraid of returning. Come back, our President APM will not treat you badly,” said Atupele.

He then made a direct comment on Sidik Mia whom he said he regards as an uncle.

“Come back to DPP or UDF,” said Muluzi to an applause from supporters.

Atupele then detailed that it was Mia’s father together with Bakili Muluzi who formed the UDF and fought the dictatorship of Kamuzu Banda.

“When I see Sidik Mia, I see an uncle. His wife, Abida, is my sister,” said Atupele.

There have been rumours flying that the DPP is targeting Mia to strengthen their popularity ahead of the elections. However, Mia dismissed the reports.

Mia was runningmate for the Malawi Congress Party in the now nullified 2019 elections but in the 2020 elections, he has been with UTM leader Saulos Chilima as the UTM and the Lazarus Chakwera’s MCP are in an alliance.