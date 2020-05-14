2019 voters register is most credible in history of Malawi elections – Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson says the 2019 voters register is the most credible voters roll in the history of elections in Malawi.

Speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Mangochi, Ansah said the commission retains full confidence in the 2019 voters roll which will be also used in the 2020 elections.

“The fact that we shared it with stakeholders, should also be a good reason for them also to have confidence with it and they can easily compare if it was tampered with,” Jane Ansah.

In the 2020 elections, MEC wanted to use a new voters register and began registering new voters. However, the Supreme Court ruled last week that the voters’ roll for the 2020 elections should be the one that was used in the now nullified 2019 elections.

On Wednesday, Ansah said the commission will process transfers and issue duplicate voter certificates for those who lost them from 15 to 19 May, 2020. This will be conducted in Mzuzu City, Mzimba, Ntchisi, Mchinji, Balaka, Zomba City, Zomba District and Neno.

A similar exercise will also be conducted from 23 to 27 May, 2020 in Nkhata Bay, Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Mangochi Town, Mangochi District, Machinga, Chiradzulu and Mwanza.

Other councils across the country were covered during phase 1 and phase two of the registration exercise the commission conducted recently.

From 10 to 11 June, 2020 the commission will carry out a verification exercise in all centres across the country.

“Everyone is encouraged to go and verify their details at the centres where they registered. During this period there will be no transfers processed and no issuing of duplicate certificates. No BVRK kits will be found at the registration centres, only the voters’ register,” said Ansah.

Voter verification will also be possible through SMS by dialing *720#.