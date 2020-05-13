TNM, Sulom kick off discussion on new deal

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and sponsors TNM PCL have entered into negotiations for a possible new deal once the current sponsorship agreement expires in December this year.

Sulom President Tiya Somba Banda confirmed the development through MBC on Tuesday, saying his body will first seek views from all the affiliates before a new deal is signed.

“We are discussing with our sponsors for a possible new deal once the current agreement expires in December this year. We are encouraged with how the discussions are going but what is important is to seek views from our affiliates before signing the new deal,” he was quoted by the state broadcaster.

The current season, which was scheduled to kick off in March but was suspended by Sulom due to Covid-19, was meant to end in December.

However, TNM Media and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said if the 2020 season shifts to 2021, his company will discuss with Sulom on the way forward.

“We are not worried with how things are unfolding due to Covid-19. If the 2020 season is shifted to 2021, we will sit down with Sulom to map the way forward but all is well as we await for football to resume,” he told MBC.

TNM sponsors the league with K90 million per season, with the winner getting K15 million.

In April, Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyamilandu warned that the 2020 season risk being cancelled if government extend restrictions on public gathering to October and beyond.

However, he was quick to reveal that if the football resumes between April to September, his association is committed to host all football competitions as planned in the 2020 calendar.