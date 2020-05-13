Man dies in truck accident

One person died while three others sustained injuries on Tuesday in an accident involving a truck carrying tobacco bales in Mzimba.

Mzimba Police Station Spokesperson Sub Inspector Peter Botha said the accident occurred at Wateleka area in Mzimba on May 12, 2020 in the evening.

The accident involved a Freight Liner truck registration number MZ 7791/KU 2053. The driver has been identified as Misheck Zakeyo, 63, who was driving from Mzuzu heading to Lilongwe along the Mzuzu-Lilongwe M1 road.

At the time, there were four passengers on board. The truck was carrying two hundred and eleven tobacco bales.

Upon arrival at Wateleka area, the driver failed to control the vehicle and it swerved off the road. Following the impact, one passenger identified as Cosam Kaundama died on spot due to severe head injuries.

The driver sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital while the other three passengers who sustained minor injuries were referred to Mzimba District Hospital.

The motor vehicle had its horse extensively damaged.