Devotion: Hear Good

Mark 4:24 Then He said to them, “Take heed what you hear. With the same measure you use, it will be measured to you; and to you who hear, more will be given.”

Take care what you hear. The Scripture above says whatever you hear, more of the same will be added. What you hear builds or destroys you. Faith comes by hearing the Word. Romans 10:17 “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

In the same way, fear also comes by hearing. Jeremiah 36:16 “When they heard all the words, they turned one to another in fear.”

Faith builds, fear destroys. Therefore, beware of too much exposure to negative news. That will destroy your life.

Things we hear are always stored up in the treasury of life which is the heart. Sooner or later the same things will come out of you and will determine your life. They come out in multiples. They can build or destroy.

Life of a man is determined by what comes out of their heart. All good and bad things you can experience in life comes from what you store in your heart. Luke 6:45 “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.”

Hear and store that which agrees with the Word of God. Psalm 119:11 “I have hidden your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”

The Word translated “sin” is the Hebrew word “Cha” and has several meanings; “sin, miss the way or go wrong. When you hear right Word you will never go wrong at what you are doing and hence you can make yourself a winner now and always.

SPEAK IT ALOUD:

I stick to the Word and will hear that which is in line with the Word. I refuse to hear fables, gossips, exaggerations and that which opposes the Word of God. My heart is filled with the Word, now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.