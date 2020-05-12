Two die in Chiweta road accident

Two people died while five others sustained various injuries after the motor vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Monday at Namiyashi Bend in Rumphi.

Rumphi Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the accident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the bend.

This involved a motor vehicle registration number SA 329 Toyota Probox, driven by Denis Muyila aged 22.

“It is reported that the driver was driving from Mzuzu towards Karonga and upon arrival at Namiyashi Bend in Chiweta Hills as he was descending, he failed to negotiate a left bend and lost control of the motor vehicle.

“Following the impact, the motor vehicle swerved to the extreme offside of the verge and fell into a gorge,” he said.

A male passenger and a one-year-old baby identified as Hajira died on the spot due to head injuries.

Two other passengers sustained serious injuries while three others including the driver and mother to baby sustained minor injuries.

The five victims have been admitted to Rumphi District Hospital.

Meanwhile, police are urging all road users to observe carefully road signs in order to reduce the accidents.