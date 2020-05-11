Author hopes book will encourage people to invest

A Malawian writer has written a book titled “Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment” which he hopes will encourage Malawians to invest.

The writer Alick Sichali said he thought of writing the book considering the gap that is there in terms of investment knowledge amongst people in the country which he said if let to be so, Malawi will keep on being listed on poor countries’ rank.

The author said before writing the book, he did a survey which surprisingly revealed that out of every ten people in Malawi, four people have little knowledge on investment and are yet to invest.

However, Sichali who is a practicing journalist with Ufulu FM and Content Manager for Owinna Malawi Soccer said individual investments can work for the betterment of Malawi’s economy hence need to grasp what’s in the book, “Khobidi Malawi, The Power of Investment”.

“The book is about investment; it explains the importance of investment to human beings. It gives examples of investment one can do in Malawi and how that can be done by explaining the investment journey from having an idea.

“The gap that is there in terms of investment knowledge pushed me to write the book and before writing it, I did a survey and was surprised that four people out of 10 in Malawi have little knowledge on investment and are yet to invest. So I want people to know more about it and how it can help them.” Said Sichali.

The author who plans to release some more books this year, said there is also need for Malawian youths to be in the forefront on investment matters claiming that’s the only solution for a better Malawi in years to come.

The book will be out on 1st June this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the book shall only be released on digital platforms which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp and when the pandemic is contained a print edition will be launched.